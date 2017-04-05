Kaine on Trump blaming Obama: ‘He's got to put on his big boy pants’

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Wednesday ripped President Trump for blaming a deadly gas attack on Syria on former President Obama’s approach.

“That statement of President Trump’s is rich. He’s president now, he’s commander-in-chief,” Kaine told CNN’s “New Day.”

“[Trump’s] got to put on his big boy pants and own up to the job. And remember, when President Trump was just Donald J. Trump, back then he was urging President Obama not to do anything in Syria.”

Trump said Tuesday that the reported use of chemical weapons by forces loyal to Syrian leader Bashar Assad was a “consequence” of Obama’s foreign policy.

