Kaitlin Bennett Attacked by Antifa Outside Trump Rally

Kaitlin Bennett was attacked last night by Antifa activists outside President Trump’s rally in Lexington, Kentucky – and so far police haven’t made any arrests.

Even more shocking, the police told Bennett after the attack on Monday night that she had the responsibility to “turn and go the other way” if she encountered them again.

The police also claimed they couldn’t make any arrests because they didn’t witness the assault, even though the attack was filmed on video – and there were plenty of witnesses with cameras in the vicinity.

Benett made an appearance on The Alex Jones Show Tuesday to give her side of the story.

This story is developing.


Alex Jones covers this unprececented attack live on air.

