Kaitlin Bennett Attacked by Antifa Outside Trump Rally

Kaitlin Bennett was attacked last night by Antifa activists outside President Trump’s rally in Lexington, Kentucky – and so far police haven’t made any arrests.

Even more shocking, the police told Bennett after the attack on Monday night that she had the responsibility to “turn and go the other way” if she encountered them again.

Kaitlin Bennett (in the pink wig on the right) was attacked by an anti-Trump protester near Trump’s rally in Lexington, Ky. The man wrestled microphone from her and threw it. She says police did not detain or arrest him. #antifa pic.twitter.com/sJFzj5AYnn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2019

The police also claimed they couldn’t make any arrests because they didn’t witness the assault, even though the attack was filmed on video – and there were plenty of witnesses with cameras in the vicinity.

Here’s video of the @lexkypolice admitting they made no arrests because their hands are tied & lying that they didn’t witness the assault. They also told me I have a responsibility to “turn & go the other way” if we see him again, but they dont have a responsibility to arrest him pic.twitter.com/MOGpZka6og — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) November 5, 2019

Benett made an appearance on The Alex Jones Show Tuesday to give her side of the story.

Alex Jones covers this unprececented attack live on air.