Alex Jones and Kaitlin Bennett Crash the Women's March

Alex Jones and Kaitlin Bennett descended upon the Women’s March in Washington D.C. this weekend to expose the hypocrisy of the left.

The two were shouted and cursed at by tolerant feminists.

Kaitlin Bennett Owns Pink Hat Ladies

Kaitlin took complete ownership of the pink hats attending the Women’s March after she tried to educate them on why women should defend themselves with firearms.

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Is America Turning Into a Socialist Hellhole?

Is America Turning Into a Socialist Hellhole?

Special Reports
Comments
Watch Live: Tens Of Thousands Descend Upon Virginia to Peacefully Support the Second Amendment

Watch Live: Tens Of Thousands Descend Upon Virginia to Peacefully Support the Second Amendment

Special Reports
Comments

Iranians Respond To The Killing Of Soleimani

Special Reports
comments

The Camp Northam Police State Trap

Special Reports
comments

Space Force’s Secret Mission

Special Reports
comments

Comments