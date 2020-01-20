Alex Jones and Kaitlin Bennett Crash the Women's March

Alex Jones and Kaitlin Bennett descended upon the Women’s March in Washington D.C. this weekend to expose the hypocrisy of the left.

The two were shouted and cursed at by tolerant feminists.

Kaitlin Bennett Owns Pink Hat Ladies

Kaitlin took complete ownership of the pink hats attending the Women’s March after she tried to educate them on why women should defend themselves with firearms.

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!