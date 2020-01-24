Kaitlin Bennett Visits The White House

Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett was invited to tour the White House West Wing earlier this week, a special honorary visit which can only be arranged by the Trump administration or his staff.

On Sunday, the Second Amendment activist known as the Kent State Gun Girl went on an exclusive White House tour at the behest of the administration.

RELATED: TRIGGERED! LOGAN PAUL DELETES KAITLIN BENNETT INTERVIEW LIVE ON AIR

“While everyone on Twitter was hating on me, I was busy getting a tour of the White House,” Kaitlin posted to Twitter Sunday. “Thank you to the Trump administration for letting me see where the greatest President in our nation’s history makes America great!”

While everyone on Twitter was hating on me, I was busy getting a tour of the White House. Thank you to the Trump administration for letting me see where the greatest President in our nation's history makes America great! pic.twitter.com/mkfEfXWJUK — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) January 19, 2020 Liberty Hangout goes to the White House! pic.twitter.com/dtQ2ohWFal — Liberty Hangout (@LibertyHangout) January 19, 2020

Check out exclusive photos of Kaitlin’s visit below:

WATCH: Kaitlin discusses her visit to the White House on the Thursday edition of The Alex Jones Show: (Scroll to the six-minute, 6:00, mark.)

Also, watch Alex Jones and Kaitlin crash the Women’s March:

Bennett also interviewed several Virginia gun rights rally protesters, who had a powerful message for Gov. Ralph Northam:

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!