Kamala Debuts Use of Gender-Neutral ‘Latinx’ Term in Campaign Book

A new book by Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) abandons the term “Latino” in favor of the liberal activist-preferred “Latinx,” a gender-neutral term she has seldom used in the past.

The term “Latinx,” (pronounced “la-teen-ecks”), is an attempt to escape the use of masculine and feminine forms inherent in the Spanish language. Some activists began using the term as a way to refer to all people of Latin American descent without excluding people who identify as neither male nor female, such as the gender-nonconforming, transsexuals, and the gender fluid.

The term has not been adopted by many, even on the left. Most, including Harris, have chosen to stick with the standard Latino.

