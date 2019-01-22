Kamala Debuts Use of Gender-Neutral ‘Latinx’ Term in Campaign Book

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

A new book by Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) abandons the term “Latino” in favor of the liberal activist-preferred “Latinx,” a gender-neutral term she has seldom used in the past.

The term “Latinx,” (pronounced “la-teen-ecks”), is an attempt to escape the use of masculine and feminine forms inherent in the Spanish language. Some activists began using the term as a way to refer to all people of Latin American descent without excluding people who identify as neither male nor female, such as the gender-nonconforming, transsexuals, and the gender fluid.

The term has not been adopted by many, even on the left. Most, including Harris, have chosen to stick with the standard Latino.

Read more


Related Articles

Covington Students Receive Death, Arson, Bomb Threats

Covington Students Receive Death, Arson, Bomb Threats

U.S. News
Comments
1984: MAGA Kid Was Persecuted For Committing "Facecrime"

1984: MAGA Kid Was Persecuted For Committing “Facecrime”

U.S. News
Comments

The Vice President’s Men

U.S. News
Comments

SNL Writer Offers Oral Sex For Anyone Who Punches MAGA Kid

U.S. News
Comments

Limbaugh: NRO Pushed Covington Hoax to Win ‘Approval of the Mainstream Media’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments