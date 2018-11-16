Kamala Harris Compares ICE to KKK

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

California Democrat and likely 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris drew fury after comparing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Ku Klux Klan during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

She asked Ronald Vitiello, President Trump’s nominee to lead ICE, whether he shares what she said was the public’s view that ICE was spreading fear and mistrust, in particular among immigrant communities, the same way the KKK did.

“Are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws and do you see any parallels [with the KKK]?,” she asked.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Why Politicians Love Deals like the Amazon Deals

Why Politicians Love Deals like the Amazon Deals

Government
Comments
The Freedom Crisis

The Freedom Crisis

Government
Comments

The Stunning Hypocrisy Of The House Democrats

Government
comments

Obama-Appointed Judges Take Charge in Disputed Fla., Ga. Elections

Government
comments

New Documents Reveal CIA Spied on Congress, Whistleblowers

Government
comments

Comments