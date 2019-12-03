Kamala Harris' Decline Began When Tulsi Gabbard Blasted Her in July Debate

A PredictIt chart shows that Kamala Harris’ presidential odds began to plummet immediately after Tulsi Gabbard destroyed her in a July Democratic presidential debate.

Harris announced that she was quitting the campaign trail today citing financial problems. Her campaign had also been beset by inner turmoil.

However, another primary reason for Harris’ fall was undoubtedly a confrontation she had with Gabbard in the second presidential debate on July 31.

Thank you @TulsiGabbard for destroying Kamala Harris' campaign You've done a great service to our countrypic.twitter.com/3kbslQsq8j — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 3, 2019

During that exchange, the Hawaii Congresswoman blasted Harris for her record during her time as Attorney General of California when she put “over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

A PredictIt chart shows that Harris’ presidential odds cratered and never recovered following the clash.

Harris previously blamed Americans’ reluctance to elect a ‘woman of color’ for her struggles.

However, it appears her inherent unlikeability, track record and inability to resonate with voters as a creature of the establishment were the actual reasons for her downfall.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————