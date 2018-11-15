Kamala Harris Draws Parallel Between ICE and the KKK

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., suggested that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was perceived in a similar way to the Ku Klux Klan during a confirmation hearing of Ronald Vitiello, the nominee to head the agency.

Harris asked Vitiello if he believed the public’s perception of ICE was creating fear and distrust in the way the KKK did last century.

Specifically, she wanted to know about Vitiello’s 2015 tweet that said the Democratic Party was comparable to a “liberal-cratic” or “neo-Klanist” entity. The tweet was in response to conservative radio host Mark Levin, who had been discussing the Democratic Party’s role in 20th century segregation.

