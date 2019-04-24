Kamala Harris: Drug Dealers 'Ahead of The Curve,' Should Be 'First In Line' For Weed Jobs

Convicted drug dealers should be the first to receive legal marijuana jobs as the industry grows because they were “ahead of the curve” when they were arrested for drug crimes, according to Democrat 2020 contender Kamala Harris.

“Invariably a lot of the people who historically who were arrested for marijuana sales were young men, young men of color. And so isn’t that the irony of it all?” Harris said Wednesday at the “She the People” forum in Houston, Texas.

“That now this is one of the fastest growing money-making industries in our country and the very young men who were trying to make money doing the same thing, but got criminalized and have now been branded felons for life are excluded from the economic opportunities that are now available because of this new industry.”

As the marijuana industry continues to grow, there are people of color sitting behind bars for doing the exact same thing. It's time we changed the system. #SheThePeople2020 pic.twitter.com/7KotnCqihx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 24, 2019

“There have to be policies in place and look at the background and actually do the work of saying some of those young men should be first in line to get the jobs that are available,” she continued.

“And that their felony convictions should not be the barrier to them having employment in an industry they were a part of before it was an industry.”

“They were ahead of the curve,” she added.

