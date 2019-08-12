Kamala Harris Follows Pork Chop Stunt by Wishing Muslims a Happy Eid Mubarak

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris followed up her pork chop photo-op by wishing Muslims a happy Eid Mubarak.

Well, this is awkward.

Harris was ridiculed by some on social media for the pork chop stunt, a transparent effort to make herself look more relatable following negative attention on her role in incarcerating black people for smoking weed when she was District Attorney of San Francisco.

Finally got my pork chop! pic.twitter.com/3LUSKorixU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2019

“Oh my God. It’s so good. It’s so good. And it’s moist,” said Harris as she made sure the scene was caught on multiple cameras.

It reminded some of when Elizabeth Warren tried to bolster her working class street cred by chugging a beer during an Instagram live stream.

Others found it humorous that Harris followed up the pork chop stunt by wishing Muslims a happy Eid Mubarak.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating #EidAlAdha across the country and around the world,” tweeted Harris.

Not many Muslims celebrating the festival by eating pork chops given that it is haram in Islam.

