Kamala Harris Fundraises Off El Paso & Dayton Mass Shootings

Kamala Harris responded to the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton by sending out an email which cited the tragedies as a reason to donate money to her presidential campaign.

Harris’ campaign sent out an email with a ‘donate’ button at the bottom.

The emails discussed the use of an “assault-style weapon” in the shootings.

“This is a public health emergency that needs to be addressed,” wrote Harris. “We have to act, and we have to act now.”

By ‘acting now,’ Harris’ immediate goal was to exploit the tragedies to raise income.

“What’s worse, offering thoughts and prayers after a tragedy, or fundraising off it?” asked Brent Scher.

