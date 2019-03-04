Kamala Harris Gains Dem Support With Proposal to Legalize Prostitution

Image Credits: Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Decriminalizing prostitution — an idea gaining momentum among some Democrats, including at least one 2020 presidential contender — may one day be traced back to the hookers plying their trade under the elevated train along New York City’s Roosevelt Avenue.

That open-air market of prostitutes and johns in Queens, undeterred by the constant threat of arrest and incarceration, has been cited by New York state lawmakers mulling whether it’s time to wave the white flag in the war on the world’s oldest profession.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The decriminalization debate among Democrats spilled into the 2020 presidential race last month when Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California said she was supportive of the idea — although the legalization crowd complained that she was still too timid.

Separation from God allows many people to be deceived and come unhinged, but a relationship with the creator can fix that and put a person back on solid ground.


Bilderberg Attendee Hickenlooper Joins 2020 Race

“Green New Deal” & “Reparations”: Happening NOW in South Africa

