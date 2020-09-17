Kamala Harris Helped Bail Out Man Who Allegedly Rape 8-Year-Old Girl

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris promoted a “freedom fund” set up to provide bail money to “protesters” arrested in Minnesota after George Floyd’s death sparked massive riots.

The bail fund financially assisted a twice-convicted rapist, a man who allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl, another man who allegedly assaulted and robbed his 71-year-old mother and a man who allegedly robbed and stomped on a victim’s head.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the MN FreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” Harris wrote to her 5.7 million Twitter followers.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Court documents obtained by Daily Caller show the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) helped 36-year-old Timothy Wayne Columbus pay bail in July after he was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2015.

Fox News 9 reported in August the nonprofit bailed out “a suspect who shot at police, a woman accused of killing a friend, and a twice convicted sex offender.”

Another outstanding citizen assisted by the fund was charged with burglary and 1st-degree assault for allegedly breaking into his 71-year-old mother’s home in April in violation of an active order of protection.

The suspect, Richard Raynell Kelley, illegally entered the home, kicked and punched her, taped her ankles and wrists, threw her on a staircase and stomped on her before leaving.

Daily Caller obtained documents showing Kelley also signed a document requesting any refunded bail money to be returned to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

MFF helped pay bail for a man charged with 1st-degree aggravated robbery after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a crippled man before stomping his head.

So, after many Democrat politicians like Kamala Harris, Hollywood celebrities and other liberal celebs promoted the fund, the money wasn’t even used for the purpose they advertised.

None of the aforementioned suspected criminals were arrested for “protesting,” or rioting.

In fact, MFF admitted in a few weeks ago that of the $3,475,000 raised, only $210,000 went to “protest-related bills.”

