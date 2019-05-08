Kamala Harris Hints at Government Censorship of Social Media

Kamala Harris recently declared that her administration would hold social media platforms “accountable” for “hate.”

At an event in Detroit, she laid out her plan to combat domestic terrorism.

During the Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner at the Detroit NAACP, Harris said, “We will hold social media platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms, because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our democracy.”

Read more



Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a Democrat and LGBT activist, attempted to dox teen girls praying outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic, yet Facebook has taken no action against his account for harassment.