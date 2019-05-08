Kamala Harris Hints at Government Censorship of Social Media

Image Credits: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Kamala Harris recently declared that her administration would hold social media platforms “accountable” for “hate.”

At an event in Detroit, she laid out her plan to combat domestic terrorism.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

During the Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner at the Detroit NAACP, Harris said, “We will hold social media platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms, because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our democracy.”

Read more


Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims, a Democrat and LGBT activist, attempted to dox teen girls praying outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic, yet Facebook has taken no action against his account for harassment.


Related Articles

Dems Move Forward With AG Barr Contempt Vote

Dems Move Forward With AG Barr Contempt Vote

Government
Comments
Govt Let’s Pedophiles Go Free in the Name of National Security

Govt Let’s Pedophiles Go Free in the Name of National Security

Government
Comments

Senator Slams White House For Issuing 30,000 Temporary Worker Visas

Government
comments

Anti-Car Policies Mean Even More People Are Dying on LA’s Highways

Government
comments

At The Frontiers Of Surveillance Capitalism

Government
comments

Comments