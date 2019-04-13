Kamala Harris Says She Owns A Gun — Meanwhile She Wants To Ban Them

Image Credits: AGCA / Wikimedia Commons.

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she owns a gun for “personal safety” Thursday, adding she wants to protect the Second Amendment after leading efforts to ban assault weapons.

“I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety,” Harris told reporters after attending a party with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, according to Business Insider. “I was a career prosecutor.”

The 2020 hopeful also said she believes she can solve gun control issues, mentioning a lack of leadership.

“We are being offered a false choice,” Harris continued. “You’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. It’s a false choice that is born out of a lack of courage from leaders who must recognize and agree that there are some practical solutions to what is a clear problem in our country.”

