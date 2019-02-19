Kamala Harris Starts Stammering After Being Asked About Her Jussie Smollett 'Lynching' Tweet

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris was asked on Monday about her tweet late last month claiming the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett “was an attempted modern day lynching.”

She started stuttering and stammering in response.

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Via the Free Beacon:

“Which tweet? What tweet?” Harris asked a reporter after one brought up the recent developments. “About saying that it is a modern day lynching,” the reporter said. Harris looked to her left for an unknown reason and laughed before facing the reporter again, who said, “Jussie Smollet.” “Um, uh, OK. So I will say this about that case,” Harris said. “I think the facts are unfolding, and I’m very concerned about obviously [inaudible],” she said. The Fox News broadcast cut out the audio before she finished her sentence.

As I noted earlier today, Democrats used the Smollett case to expand federal hate crime laws by getting a bill passed to make “lynching” a federal hate crime.



