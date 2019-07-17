Kamala Harris Takes Lead, Joe Biden Fades in California: Poll

Sen. Kamala D. Harris has vaulted into the lead of the Democratic presidential race in her home state of California, said a new poll released Wednesday.

She climbed to 23% support as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden faded to 21% in California, making the race too close to call, according to the Quinnipiac University poll.

The jockeying for the lead followed Ms. Harris’ break-out performance in the Democrats’ first 2020 debate, where she hit Mr. Biden for opposing busing to desegregate public schools in the 1970s.

Read more



The best hope America has to keep from sliding into fascism and authoritarianism at the hands of the left is President Trump.