Kamala Harris Takes Lead, Joe Biden Fades in California: Poll

Image Credits: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris has vaulted into the lead of the Democratic presidential race in her home state of California, said a new poll released Wednesday.

She climbed to 23% support as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden faded to 21% in California, making the race too close to call, according to the Quinnipiac University poll.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The jockeying for the lead followed Ms. Harris’ break-out performance in the Democrats’ first 2020 debate, where she hit Mr. Biden for opposing busing to desegregate public schools in the 1970s.

Read more


The best hope America has to keep from sliding into fascism and authoritarianism at the hands of the left is President Trump.


Related Articles

Buchanan: Trump Fuels a Tribal War In Nancy's House

Buchanan: Trump Fuels a Tribal War In Nancy’s House

Government
Comments
Flashback: Obama Said Crime And Poverty Are Not Qualifiers For Asylum

Flashback: Obama Said Crime And Poverty Are Not Qualifiers For Asylum

Government
Comments

Big Tech Execs Head to Capitol Hill For Antitrust Hearing

Government
comments

Peter Thiel Says Elizabeth Warren Most Dangerous Democrat Candidate

Government
comments

Pressure Building on Congress to Raise Debt Limit Before Summer Recess

Government
comments

Comments