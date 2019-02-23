Kamala On Smollett Arrest: 'We Must Speak The Truth -- Hate Crimes On The Rise In America'

The Jussie Smollett alleged hate hoax is the gift that keeps on giving.

Democrat 2020 presidential front-runner Kamala Harris has been trying her best to avoid questions over her calling the so-called attack on Smollett an “attempted modern day lynching.”

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Kamala Harris starts stammering when asked about her tweet in which she asserted Jussie Smollett incident was a "modern day lynching". pic.twitter.com/R9Te5SZf1t — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 19, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) ignores multiple reporters asking her about the Jussie Smollett case When the story first broke, Harris immediately jumped on it, calling it an "attempted modern-day lynching" pic.twitter.com/KUiOEILtog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 21, 2019

She and Cory Booker also exploited the allegedly staged attack to get a bill passed to expand federal hate crimes to include “lynching.”

"Booker cited the recent reported attack in Chicago against actor Jussie Smollett of Empire fame and said that "lynching is not a relic of the past." https://t.co/HyylGEjNxF — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 19, 2019

Harris finally issued a statement on Thursday after Smollett was officially arrested saying we should not focus exclusively on Smollett’s staged attack because that “distracts” from the “truth” that “hate crimes are on the rise in America.”

Harris’s statement said:

Like most of you, I’ve seen the reports about Jussie Smollett, and I’m sad, frustrated, and disappointed. When anyone makes false claims to police, it not only diverts resources away from serious investigations but it makes it more difficult for other victims of crime to come forward. At the same time, we must speak the truth: hate crimes are on the rise in America. Just last year, the FBI released statistics that revealed a 17 percent increase in the number of hate crimes in America. Part of the tragedy of this situation is that it distracts from that truth, and has been seized by some who would like to dismiss and downplay the very real problems that we must address. We should not allow that. I will always condemn racism and homophobia. We must always confront hate directly, and we must always seek justice. That is what I will keep fighting for.

She shared the statement on Facebook and Twitter:

Like most of you, I've seen the reports about Jussie Smollett, and I'm sad, frustrated, and disappointed. pic.twitter.com/91OHOymShi — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 21, 2019

Perhaps hate crimes are increasing because congress is passing laws (based off lies) to expand what constitutes a “hate crime”?

Could it be possible that the utter hysteria fake hate crimes like these have created are causing prosecutors to be more aggressive in charging people with hate crimes?

There’s many possible explanations beyond “white people bad.”

Incidentally, you’ll never guess who hate crimes are rising the fastest against!

Might it be that all the racial animus drummed up by the fake news media and politicians like Harris is having real world consequences?

Alex Jones RETURNS in-studio to join Owen Shroyer and go over the latest updates and insider info on the “Jussie Smollett hoax”!