Kamala Protested With Jussie Smollett In 2018

Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris took to the streets with hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett back when Smollett was known as a television actor, prior to his hoax about being attacked and nearly lynched by imaginary Trump supporters in Chicago.

Will Harris face questions on the campaign trail about her association with Smollett, considering that Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx — who attempted to help Smollett avert prison time — considers Harris to be her “mentor”?

Kamala Harris stood in solidarity with Smollett on January 15, 2018 at Los Angeles’ Kingdom Day Parade where Smollett and his sister Jurnee wore shirts supporting the “Time’s Up” progressive protest movement.

The archived photos are used here in the interest of journalism.



A Deep State veteran, Zachery Tyson Brown, who was working in the Office of the Secretary of Defense as recently as last month, took to LinkedIn to seemingly and subtly hint that he wants Alex Jones to be given the Anwar al-Awlaki treatment.

