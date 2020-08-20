Kansas City Chiefs Ban Fans From Wearing Headdresses & American Indian Face Paint

The NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs released a statement Thursday announcing they are banning fans from wearing ceremonial headdresses and American Indian-themed face paint in Arrowhead Stadium.

The organization claims, “our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area.”

Erasing the tradition of your fans is an odd way to “celebrate” the traditions of tribes in the area.

The team is also reviewing the famous “Arrowhead Chop,” a celebration where fans tomahawk chop the air with their hands in unison.

A giant drum in the stadium, which is used to lead the crowd in chants such as the Arrowhead Chop, is being looked into as well.

A statement from the Chiefs explains they “are exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between our fans and our players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures.”

If the team’s leadership is willing to change traditions dating back to 1963, what’s stopping them from folding to the liberal mob crying for their nickname to be removed as well?

A liberal professor who teaches media communications at Haskell Indian Nations University in nearby Lawrence, Kan., said, “They need to get rid of everything. They need to change the name. Everything.”

A world without the Kansas City Chiefs is totally possible as just last month, the Washington Redskins changed their name to the Washington Football Team after 87 years.

