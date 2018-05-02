Kanye Clarifies: We Were Mentally Enslaved For Over 400 Years

Kanye West clarified his slavery comments by pointing out that slaves were mentally conditioned for servitude for over 400 years, which prevented them from revolting against the system:

to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

They cut out our tongues so we couldn't communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

West shook the world when he made the following statement at the TMZ newsroom this week:

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … that sounds like a choice,” he said. “Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all?”