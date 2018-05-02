Kanye Clarifies: We Were Mentally Enslaved For Over 400 Years

Kanye West clarified his slavery comments by pointing out that slaves were mentally conditioned for servitude for over 400 years, which prevented them from revolting against the system:

West shook the world when he made the following statement at the TMZ newsroom this week:

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … that sounds like a choice,” he said. “Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all?”


