UPDATE - Kanye Doubles Down: Mob Can’t Make Me Not Love Trump

Update: On Wednesday, West tweeted a pic of himself wearing Donald Trump’s trademark Make America Great Again hat, and another of an autographed MAGA hat.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Also on Wednesday, President Trump tweeted thanks to West…

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Original story continues below. Also, see Update #2…

Hip-hop star Kanye West doubled down on his support for US President Donald Trump Wednesday, unleashing a series of tweets declaring he won’t be intimidated into renouncing his support.

The rapper, who also goes by the name Yeezy, tweeted to his 18.4 million followers that he “loves everyone” and supports the president because they both possess “dragon energy.”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” he wrote.

West also tweeted he doesn’t look down on Hillary Clinton supporters because “I love Hillary too.”

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

“If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

In a more recent tweet, West indicated his wife wanted him to clarify he doesn’t agree with Trump 100%.

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kim worried about the tone of Kanye's tweets – the day after she posted photos of her naked body parts to flog a perfume. https://t.co/HAtHY3rpT4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2018

The artist’s latest statements follow media outrage over the weekend after he claimed to love the thinking of conservative black activist Candace Owens, AKA Red Pill Black.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

On Monday he continued outraging the left by tweeting videos of conservative icon Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, examining the “golden age” taking place and discussing breaking free from “prisons of the mind.”

That day West also fired his manager Scooter Braun, and followed up with a series of messages saying he wanted to take over all aspects of his work, leading to reports he’s having a mental breakdown.

He addressed Braun’s firing in a Wednesday tweet.

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Following West’s public cultural awakening, People Magazine published reports based on anonymous sources claiming West was having “explosive fights” and arguments with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Lies, Lies Lies” Jenner tweeted Wednesday, adding that claims in People’s articles were “not true.”

With new attacks claiming the rapper is suffering a health and addiction crisis, can Kanye successfully break free from the left’s mental prison?

Update #2: West’s wife Kim Kardashian took to Twitter Wednesday to defend her husband.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

