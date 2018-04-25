UPDATE - Kanye Doubles Down: Mob Can’t Make Me Not Love Trump

Image Credits: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images.

Update: On Wednesday, West tweeted a pic of himself wearing Donald Trump’s trademark Make America Great Again hat, and another of an autographed MAGA hat.

Also on Wednesday, President Trump tweeted thanks to West…

Original story continues below. Also, see Update #2

Hip-hop star Kanye West doubled down on his support for US President Donald Trump Wednesday, unleashing a series of tweets declaring he won’t be intimidated into renouncing his support.

The rapper, who also goes by the name Yeezy, tweeted to his 18.4 million followers that he “loves everyone” and supports the president because they both possess “dragon energy.”

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” he wrote.

West also tweeted he doesn’t look down on Hillary Clinton supporters because “I love Hillary too.”

“If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

In a more recent tweet, West indicated his wife wanted him to clarify he doesn’t agree with Trump 100%.

The artist’s latest statements follow media outrage over the weekend after he claimed to love the thinking of conservative black activist Candace Owens, AKA Red Pill Black.

On Monday he continued outraging the left by tweeting videos of conservative icon Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, examining the “golden age” taking place and discussing breaking free from “prisons of the mind.”

That day West also fired his manager Scooter Braun, and followed up with a series of messages saying he wanted to take over all aspects of his work, leading to reports he’s having a mental breakdown.

He addressed Braun’s firing in a Wednesday tweet.

Following West’s public cultural awakening, People Magazine published reports based on anonymous sources claiming West was having “explosive fights” and arguments with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Lies, Lies Lies” Jenner tweeted Wednesday, adding that claims in People’s articles were “not true.”

With new attacks claiming the rapper is suffering a health and addiction crisis, can Kanye successfully break free from the left’s mental prison?

Update #2: West’s wife Kim Kardashian took to Twitter Wednesday to defend her husband.

Alex Jones Special Reports on Kanye breaking the conditioning

WATCH: Kanye West Says It’s Time To Break The Conditioning

Kanye West Doubles Down On Trump Support

Watch Censored Scott Adams, Kanye West Golden Age Theory Video

Paul Joseph Watson – The Truth About Kanye

WATCH LIVE: Infowars’ WarRoom covers the left’s meltdown over Kanye West’s support of Trump.


