Kanye: 'Fake News' Media is Like 'Torture Porn' for Losers

Worldwide cultural influencer and rap superstar Kanye West set himself free in a TMZ interview on Tuesday, saving his most scathing rebukes for the media.

“When they refer to fake news because it can be skewed and stuff, it is like the media and the liberals and the echo chamber and all that is having the most sore loss of all time,” West said in a wide-ranging talk with TMZ founder and host Harvey Levin.

The Grammy-winner said the media had become toxic especially when talking about President Donald Trump.

“It’s like torture porn,” West said. “We are going to keep showing you negative, negative, negative, negative, negative, when — these are human beings.”

