Kanye Fallout: Distances Himself from Politics, Claims He's 'Been Used'

Rapper Kanye West distanced himself from the #Blexit movement Tuesday, claiming he feels he’s been used to advance an agenda he doesn’t believe in.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!” West wrote on Twitter.

While it’s unclear exactly why West made his declaration, previous tweets suggest he made the decision after being associated with the #Blexit movement logo against his wishes.

“I introduced Candace [Owens] to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” West wrote.

On Monday, Owens posted a clarification accusing the media of attempting to conflate Kanye with #Blexit, which she spearheaded as an independent venture.

Kanye also appeared to separate himself from President Trump’s immigration policies Tuesday, specifically his administration’s sentiments toward the migrant caravan marching through Mexico toward the US.

“I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war,” Kanye wrote on Twitter, evidently ignoring reports that the caravan is full of military-aged men and has been confirmed to contain criminals and gang members.

In a Facebook update, the Turning Point USA communication director noted she was working to resolve the misunderstanding with West.

West met with the President in the Oval Office earlier this month to discuss prison reform and a number of other issues.

Mere months ago, the rapper known as “Ye” shocked the nation when he came out in full support of Trump in several tweets wearing the president’s trademark MAGA hat and claiming they both shared “Dragon energy.”

At a Fader party last month, the rapper reportedly praised Trump and Infowars founder Alex Jones as “Matrix-breakers.”

More on this as it develops…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Internet Censorship Is About Next Week's Election

Internet Censorship Is About Next Week’s Election

U.S. News
Comments
Black Man Charges At Reporter In DC For Covering Kanye West

Black Man Charges At Reporter In DC For Covering Kanye West

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Plan To Purge Conservatives From Society Leaked

U.S. News
comments

Trump Slams ‘Sick’ CNN Guest Who Said He Has ‘Radicalized More People Than ISIS’

U.S. News
comments

Trump to terminate birthright citizenship

U.S. News
comments

Comments