Kanye On Abortion: "I’m Concerned For The World That Feels You Shouldn’t Cry About This Subject"

Kanye West is responding to critics of his anti-abortion statements made at a campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this month.

During the campaign rally, West cried as he told attendees his mother saved his life by choosing not to have an abortion.

“I almost killed my daughter,” he added, admitting he debated aborting his child.

After loads of negative feedback from the establishment media and internet users, West finally responded to the critics.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” Kanye tweeted Friday.

