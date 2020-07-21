Kanye Says Kim Kardashian Planned to Have Doctor ‘Lock’ Him ‘Up’ After Anti-Abortion Speech

Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West revealed Monday night that his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, planned to fly to the family’s Wyoming estate with a doctor and have Kanye taken into custody due to a supposed mental crisis that led the rapper to deliver a passionate speech about choosing not to abort his daughter, North West, during a campaign speech the day before.

After officially beginning his presidential campaign with a wide ranging speech on Sunday in South Carolina, at one point poignantly discussing his mother’s decision not to abort him while pregnant, then his own wife struggling with the same decision when the couple learned they were expecting a child, West’s wife reportedly became concerned about the mental state of the artist and sought to have him placed in the custody of a doctor, he claimed on Twitter.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up,” wrote West. “Because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

The tweet was posted during a frenzy of activity by the presidential candidate, who wrote, and deleted, a previous tweet suggesting his wife and another person named Kriss by Kanye, possibly referring to Kristen Jenner, were threatening to have him taken into custody following the campaign event.

In one tweet, West claimed that “NBC locked up Bill Cosby,” after writing that if he is “locked up like Mandella” then “ya’ll will know why.”

West also seemed to suggest that he and Kardashian-West do not live together full time, writing “I love my wife” and “My family must live next to me.”

“It’s not up to E or NBC anymore,” added West.

West also spoke against pornography during his Sunday campaign event, and followed up his anti-porn message with more tweets, saying that his daughter will never be allowed to engage in pornography.

“I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy,” he wrote in one tweet, adding “West children will never do Playboy” in another, including a rare photograph of his children.

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

West also posted the screen shot of Google search results for the search term “righteous indignation” that included results for the book Righteous Indignation by the late Andrew Breitbart, leading some to speculate that West may have been referencing the deceased founder of Breitbart News.

