Kanye Storms TMZ: Trump, Slavery & Free Thought

Mega rapper Kanye West stormed the TMZ headquarters to discuss President Trump, free thought, and slavery.

“I just love Trump. That’s my boy,” West told TMZ host Harvey Levin on Tuesday.

West went on to explain how rappers like Snoop Dogg and others mentioned Donald Trump numerously in many songs — until he became president.

“Trump’s one of rap’s favorite people, right?”

“You heard about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he added.

Kanye was obviously talking about black people being mired in the mindset of slavery being a choice, not that slaves 400 years ago had a choice. The stupidity of normies is astounding.#IfSlaveryWasAChoice — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2018

“It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too close to the idea of blacks. It’s like, holocaust, jews, slavery it’s blacks. So ‘prison’ is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites as one race. We’re the human race.”

“Do you think I’m thinking free and being free?” West called out to the TMZ newsroom.

A mentally imprisoned TMZ staffer pushed back against West.

“I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” TMZ staffer Van Lathan snapped to Kanye.

“I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought, and the reason why I feel like that is because, Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion, you’re entitled to believe whatever you want. But there is fact and real-world real-life consequence behind everything that you just said.”

“While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice,” Lathan continued.

“Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I’m unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that’s not real.”

West is facing severe criticism from the left after tweeting out his support for President Trump and black activist Candace Owens, and his generally free-thinking tweets that don’t reflect leftist dogma.