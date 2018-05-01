Kanye Tweets Thomas Sowell Quotes

Rapper Kanye West tweeted out quotes from conservative black pundit Thomas Sowell on Monday, further evidencing his foray into right-wing politics.

The quotes were from a text message appearing to come from fellow rapper T. Mills.

Among the five quotes posted to Twitter, one slammed the welfare state and another blasted Socialism.

The hip-hop artist has been taking heat from liberals and other entertainment industry figures after he voiced his support for conservative black commentator Candace Owens last week, and then later tweeted his support for President Trump.


