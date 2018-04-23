Kanye West Blasts "Thought Police" After He's Attacked For Endorsing Conservative Commentator

Kanye West blasted the “thought police” after he was criticized for endorsing the ideas of conservative commentator Candace Owens.

After tweeting, “I like the way Candace Owens thinks,” the music icon received a torrent of abuse from the left and the mainstream media.

But he was unrepentant, following it up with another series of tweets, including one in which he roared, “Hi thought police. You’ve fucked with the wrong thinker.”

kanye deleted this tweet but thankfully i screenshotted it nvjsjdjjf pic.twitter.com/SaWJ5g1I07 — bandit @BLFC (@banditVEVO) April 22, 2018

Kanye subsequently deleted the tweet for unknown reasons, but he continued in a similar vein, remarking, “The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought” and “We have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought.”

The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

He then referenced the media’s response to his endorsement of Owens, tweeting, “People demonize people and then they demonize anybody who sees anything positive in someone whose been demonized.”

People demonize people and then they demonize anybody who sees anything positive in someone whose been demonized — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

“Question everything,” said Kanye, following it up with another tweet that simply said, “the blinders are off.”

question everything — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

the blinders are off — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

West then delved further into the notion that the left was encouraging black people to be victims by tweeting, “There was a time when slavery was the trend and apparently that time is still upon us. But now it’s a mentality,” and, “self victimization is a disease.”

self victimization is a disease — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

there was a time when slavery was the trend and apparently that time is still upon us. But now it's a mentality. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

As we explain in the video below, this represents a watershed moment in the culture war because Kanye is daring to use his gigantic platform to reach out to black people with a message of true empowerment by telling them not to be victims.

This threatens the left because Democrats rely on keeping black people dependent and weak in order to secure their votes.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.