Kanye West Blasts "Thought Police" After He's Attacked For Endorsing Conservative Commentator

Kanye West blasted the “thought police” after he was criticized for endorsing the ideas of conservative commentator Candace Owens.

After tweeting, “I like the way Candace Owens thinks,” the music icon received a torrent of abuse from the left and the mainstream media.

But he was unrepentant, following it up with another series of tweets, including one in which he roared, “Hi thought police. You’ve fucked with the wrong thinker.”

Kanye subsequently deleted the tweet for unknown reasons, but he continued in a similar vein, remarking, “The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought” and “We have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought.”

He then referenced the media’s response to his endorsement of Owens, tweeting, “People demonize people and then they demonize anybody who sees anything positive in someone whose been demonized.”

“Question everything,” said Kanye, following it up with another tweet that simply said, “the blinders are off.”

West then delved further into the notion that the left was encouraging black people to be victims by tweeting, “There was a time when slavery was the trend and apparently that time is still upon us. But now it’s a mentality,” and, “self victimization is a disease.”

As we explain in the video below, this represents a watershed moment in the culture war because Kanye is daring to use his gigantic platform to reach out to black people with a message of true empowerment by telling them not to be victims.

This threatens the left because Democrats rely on keeping black people dependent and weak in order to secure their votes.

