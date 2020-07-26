Kanye West: ‘I Can Beat Biden Off Of Write-Ins’

Rap superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West fired back at critics who doubt his ability to realistically compete in the 2020 presidential election after missing deadlines for several states, declaring that he can defeat Joe Biden by write-ins alone.

“I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION,” West wrote with a follow-up tweet reading, “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS.”

While it was rumored that the Jesus is King crooner was moving to drop his presidential bid, West quashed the speculation after submitting petitions for the Illinois presidential ballot, minutes before the deadline.

However, the Grammy-winning artist, again, drew doubt this week, hinting that he may postpone his presidential bid.

“#2020VISION or maybe ’24,” the Grammy-winner wrote. “I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run or nah???”

