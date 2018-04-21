Kanye West Praises Conservative Firebrand Candace Owens

Hip-hop megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West took to Twitter on Saturday and declared his “love” for conservative YouTube star turned grassroots activist Candace Owens.

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” West wrote in a rare message to his 11 million-plus Twitter followers.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Upon seeing West’s tweet, actress and outspoken conservative Roseanne Barr tweeted “bingo” in response to the Chicago crooner’s post.

bingo. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 21, 2018

Owens shot to YouTube star status last year, garnering millions of views on her videos in which she’s blasted Black Lives Matter, social justice warriors, and white guilt.

