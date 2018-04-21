Kanye West Praises Conservative Firebrand Candace Owens

Hip-hop megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West took to Twitter on Saturday and declared his “love” for conservative YouTube star turned grassroots activist Candace Owens.

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” West wrote in a rare message to his 11 million-plus Twitter followers.

Upon seeing West’s tweet, actress and outspoken conservative Roseanne Barr tweeted “bingo” in response to the Chicago crooner’s post.

Owens shot to YouTube star status last year, garnering millions of views on her videos in which she’s blasted Black Lives Matter, social justice warriors, and white guilt.

Read more


Related Articles

Leftist Media Melts Down After Kanye Tweets 'Woke' Scott Adams Clips

Leftist Media Melts Down After Kanye Tweets ‘Woke’ Scott Adams Clips

Hot News
Comments
California Bill Would Ban The Sale Of Bibles & Other Convservative Speech

California Bill Would Ban The Sale Of Bibles & Other Convservative Speech

Hot News
Comments

Deaf, Partially Blind Dog Helps Rescue Lost Girl, 3, in Bushland of Australia

Hot News
Comments

California To Ban the Sale of Bibles?

Hot News
Comments

Video: Students Shocked Obama Also Sent Troops to Border

Hot News
Comments

Comments