Kanye West says he is running for US president - and he has won the backing of Elon Musk

Kanye West has announced he is running for US president – and he has already won the backing of billionaire Elon Musk.

The American rap star posted a message to his 29.4 million Twitter followers in which he suggested he was entering the 2020 presidential race.

“We must now realize (sic) the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote.

“I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Tesla chief executive Musk responded to West’s tweet, saying: “You have my full support!”

West’s wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, also responded to her husband’s message by retweeting it with an emoji depicting the American flag.

