Kanye West Seeks Restraining Order Against Rapper Who Called on Crips to "F**k" Him Up

Kanye West has responded to a former member of Snoop Dogg’s posse who encouraged violence against the rapper as a result of his support for Trump by seeking a restraining order against Daz Dillinger.

“Yo, national alert. All the Crips up out here, yo fuck Kanye up. You see that motherfucker, yo fuck his ass up on GP. This Crip shit, nigga. We gon’ show you how we come together and ride on your motherfuckin ass,” Dillinger said in a now deleted Instagram video.

“Where you at right now? All those Crips out there, you see that nigga, bang on his ass. fuck his ass up, fuck Kanye West up,” he added, making reference to Calabasas, the city in which Kanye lives.

Daz Dillinger gives the go ahead for crips to whip Kanye West ass on sight. Is that going too far or na? pic.twitter.com/jr5fwVU4j0 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) April 30, 2018

Dillinger subsequently posted another video in which he revealed that Kanye was seeking a restraining order.

“Kanye put a restraining order on me, I appreciate it,” he said. Dillinger also tagged Kanye’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

44-year-old Dillinger was ridiculed on Twitter after making the threat against Kanye. Despite openly encouraging violence, his accounts on both Instagram and Twitter have not been suspended.

Kanye has provoked the anger of numerous celebrities after expressing his support for President Donald Trump on Twitter.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” said Kanye. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

