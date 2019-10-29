Kanye West Sells 'Jesus Is King' Sweatshirt For $250, Sweatpants $140

You too can now honor Jesus Christ (and Kanye West) in sweatshirt form for only $250!

Is $250 too high a price? No worries, you can get this other “Jesus is King dove crewneck” for a mere $170.

Those sweatshirts go perfectly with these matching “Jesus is King” sweatpants for $140 (all of which are 100 percent cotton):

Don’t forget to also pick up your “ArchAngel T-Shirt” for $60, your “Jesus is King” long sleeve shirt for $70 and your “Sunday Service hat” for $45!

It’s all part of the “Sunday Service” experience West is advertising on his website, SundayService.com, which currently only contains a direct link to his merch shop.

Here’s a clip of the “Sunday Service” Kanye put on after his album was released:

KANYE WEST

SUNDAY SERVICE

FOLLOW GOD pic.twitter.com/3sFf6JC9p8 — Jay Makopo (@JayMakopo) October 27, 2019

Oh wait, it was taken down due to a copyright strike. Sorry about that. I guess the fine Christians over at Def Jam Records, who Kanye chose to partner with for this album rather than exclusively use his own label, demanded the clip be taken down!

If you want to honor that Jesus is King™ through Kanye’s official Sunday Service™, I guess you have to pay Def Jam president Paul Rosenberg (the “Number One” at Def Jam’s “Chick-Fil-A”!) royalties.

Incidentally, if you thought the album was a bit short, that’s because they appear to have split it into two. Kanye has a second album, titled “Jesus is Born,” reportedly scheduled for release on Christmas.

On Friday, it was reported that Kanye is “very interested” in hanging out with prosperity gospel preacher Joel Osteen.

Kanye West 'Very Interested' in Spending More Time with Pastor Joel Osteen: 'They Are Friends' Says Source https://t.co/ZAbeKQZw5Q — People (@people) October 25, 2019

Did people really learn nothing from Kanye’s “endorsement” of Trump?

Man, I sure will be surprised when Kanye gets all the christians behind him and then says he supports all the things the Bible opposes. — TheKman (@TheRedKman) October 26, 2019

Here’s Kanye on Sunday praising the Republican Party and falsely claiming “there’s one in three African-Americans locked up in this country.”

There’s anywhere from an estimated 40-48 million blacks in America and 475,900 are in prison, so it’s closer to one in one hundred.

If folks could remember all the way back to 2018, they’d remember how Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian were instrumental in getting Trump to sign off on the disastrous Kushner-Koch “criminal justice reform” (which Trump reportedly privately laments was a “total dud”)which is actively releasing tons of violent felons from prison.

Tucker Carlson blasting the "First Step Act" tonight, highlighting the fact that a "First Step Act" beneficiary is now wanted for murder. Florida Sheriff calls out Jared Kushner & many Republicans and Democrats for misleading the American people and the President on this bill. pic.twitter.com/I59031jfWb — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 10, 2019

The act reportedly claimed its first victim recently after the leader of the “Almighty Latin Kings” street gang, 41-year-old Joel “Joey Crack” Francisco, was released early only to go on to allegedly brutally stab a man to death in Rhode Island.

You’ll have to forgive me for suspecting Kanye’s “conversion” is more about serving himself than serving Jesus Christ.