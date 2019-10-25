Kanye West Talks About Going "Alex Jones Level" During Pro-Jesus, Pro-God, Pro-Family Rant

Kanye West warned that he was about to go “Alex Jones Level” during a powerful interview where he was explaining his faith in Jesus and how he only fears God.

The world-renowned rapper reminded his interviewer that he has been “canceled” before there ever was such a thing as “cancel culture” when he was asked if he was afraid of losing his audience.

Kanye exposes whose behind cancel culture and their ultimate goals: pic.twitter.com/8DbEzirlVF — Sav (@sav_says_) October 25, 2019



“I told you, I’m only afraid of God! I’m only afraid of my daddy, God,” said Kanye on BigBoyTV Friday. “God is telling you that you can have your own thoughts, bro. I’ve been canceled before there was ‘cancel culture.’”

“Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you would vote for, those people would be soon to take Jesus out [of] the school, those people would be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt! Those people would be soon – man, come on man, I ain’t finna go Alex Jones level on y’all man, come on man, what y’all want?”

The full interview can be seen on BigBoyTV below:

