The magical fun-loving Grunyons are back with another informative episode about a new kind of plague sweeping this nation: control-freak “Karens.”

Meet Karen Karenofsky, the host of Karen Says. Fresh off quarantine, Karen is about to get a lesson in privilege, looting and MSM fables.

Mirror:

Also check out Grunyon’s Episode 1 about Bill & Melinda Gates:

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 60% off!