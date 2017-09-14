Kaspersky CEO accepts invite to testify before Congress

A key congressional panel has asked the CEO of Kaspersky Lab to testify before lawmakers, one day after the U.S. government barred federal agencies from using software produced by the Russian-origin cyber firm over national security concerns.

Republicans on the House Science Committee wrote to Eugene Kaspersky on Thursday asking him to testify at a subcommittee hearing on Sept. 27.

“The purpose of this hearing is to conduct oversight of the cybersecurity posture of the federal government, and examine the extent to which the federal government utilizes your company’s products,” Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), chairman of the subcommittee on oversight, wrote in the letter to Kaspersky.

A committee aide said the hearing will examine risks that Kaspersky Lab products pose to U.S. information systems.

Read more