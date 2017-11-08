Kassam: The Republican Swamp Got the Loss they Wanted, Now They’re Going to Try and Tame Us

Earlier on Tuesday, Republicans Under Notional Terms (RUNTs) like Bill Kristol and Evan McMullin took to social media to discourage people thinking of voting for Ed Gillespie.

They wouldn’t have made a massive impact, if any, in the race. But they got what they really wanted: a Democrat Virginia Governor, an “upset” for the Republican Party under Trump, and a chance to pretend “this is a sign we need moderate candidates!”

Bizarrely — laughably even — the pair decided that former lobbyist Ed Gillespie was TOO pro-Trump. Ha!

.@EdWGillespie was one of the good guys, but now he peddles fear and white nationalism. It’s better for VA and America that he not prevail. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 7, 2017

The truth couldn’t be more opposite if it tried. Gillespie, as Trump noted late on Tuesday night, was scarcely a MAGA candidate. And the operation the Virginia GOP put down in the state was nowhere near the Obama for America-style blitzkrieg campaign they needed to win.

Nov. 7, 2017: "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning." https://t.co/RJ6aeaJIaG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 8, 2017

