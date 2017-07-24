Kat Von D Disqualifies Contest Winner Over Pro-Trump Instagram Post

A Kansas-based makeup artist is accusing tattooist Kat Von D of bigotry and hypocrisy after a winning contest entry was disqualified over a pro-Donald Trump Instagram post.

Wichita resident Gypsy Freeman’s photo depicting two contrasting figures won the “Saint + Sinner” contest last month sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty.

“The approximate value of the prize package, which included a $500 gift card to Sephora, was $2,100,” reports the Wichita Eagle.

After being notified she had won the contest, people scoured Freeman’s social media accounts and found a November 8 post celebrating “Trump for President 2016.”

Freeman says next she received a message from Kat Von D’s personal Instagram account disinviting her from attending an upcoming product line launch party.

Von D said she had “drawn a personal line in the sand between myself and anyone who supports that man,” according to the Eagle.

“My launch party [and my brand] celebrates many things that Trump is against,” the LA Ink star reportedly told Freeman. “And I just need you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump.”

Freeman replied to Von D that she understood the decision: “I won’t be upset with you if you can’t have us there for these reasons, and I wish you the best. We would love to be there, of course, but I sincerely do understand if you decide to replace us with someone who supports the candidate you support.”

Von D responded by comparing Trump to genocidal maniac Adolf Hitler.

“It’s not about inviting people based on their political stance – it’s just extremely difficult (borderline impossible) for me to be friends with or associate with anyone who would support a man who goes against everything I stand for. I would feel the same way towards people who supported Hitler, or any other fascist,” Von D stated.

While Freeman’s entry was disqualified, the photographer who took the photo was invited and attended Von D’s launch party.

Contest rules posted online did not state anti-Trump political views were a basis for disqualification.

Freeman says it’s “really unfortunate” Von D. chose to change the rules and judge based on political views, but despite the ordeal she’s not deleting the pro-Trump post.

“I didn’t erase (the Trump post) either,” Freeman told the Eagle. “Part of the great thing about this country is having freedom of speech.”

“I said the same thing to Kat. I was like, ‘You can say whatever you want to say and you shouldn’t filter comments based on who I support. It doesn’t bother me.’”

“It’s definitely bigotry – it’s everything that they’re calling us, they’re doing,” she said. “It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.”