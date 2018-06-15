Kat Von D’s Unborn Baby Receives Death Wishes After Anti-vaccine Announcement

Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D on Thursday revealed her unborn baby’s been the subject of death wishes after she announced plans to forgo vaccinations.
The controversy began last week after Von D complained she was tired of everyone offering her unsolicited parenting advice, and stated she planned to raise her baby vegan and “without vaccinations.”
“[I]f you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you – try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” Von D wrote last week.
Her admission didn’t sit well with vaccine proponents, who apparently wished her baby would die.
In a subsequent Instagram post, Von D revealed her baby was “constantly receiving death wishes,” and explained she’s not an “anti-vaxxer” – she’s just skeptical about injecting her child with harmful chemicals after doing extensive research.
“What we have found is that sometimes it isn’t always so black and white,” the LA Ink star wrote Thursday. “While we believe medications, including vaccines, are not all bad – we also can’t dismiss the fact that some may not be good for everyone.”
“There are plenty of studies that show some vaccinations can work wonders,” she added. “And there are also studies that show some people [including mothers, and babies] may be more susceptible to vaccine injuries more than others.”
“It’s unfair for anyone to expect me [or any parent] to take the word of the pharmaceutical companies who have much to gain from and industry worth billions without question – and then have to dismiss any concerns of my own.”
My husband @prayers and I are NOT anti-vaxxers. We are not against vaccines. Just because we have hesitancies and valid concerns about injecting our baby with specific chemicals and toxins does not mean we are anti anything. As a soon-to-be-parent [and especially as a first-time-mom] I do feel it my responsibility to have questions, and to listen to my motherly instinct to question things, and do my research. What we have found is that sometimes it isn’t always so black and white. While we believe medications, including vaccines, are not all bad – we also can’t dismiss the fact that some may not be good for everyone. There are plenty of studies that show some vaccinations can work wonders. And there are also studies that show some people [including mothers, and babies] may be more susceptible to vaccine injuries more than others. It’s unfair for anyone to expect me [or any parent] to take the word of the pharmaceutical companies who have much to gain from and industry worth billions without question – and then have to dismiss any concerns of my own. Our personal medical records are no one’s business, and why we would feel it important for us to explore all our options when it comes to vaccinating our child, is also no one’s business – regardless of what I post on Instagram. So, perhaps before any of you feel inspired to harass us, spew hatred, or send ill-will our way, I hope you would try and understand that this is our first child together, and we are simply just trying our best. Lastly, I don’t plan on continuing this topic, and have no interest in fighting anyone. As much as I hate doing this, I will be turning off the comments on this post – and I think you would too, if you were constantly receiving death wishes onto your unborn child. I am sending extra love to everyone today. X
One other contention Von D could have is that many vaccines contain chemicals derived from animal parts, or use animal products in the manufacturing process, which would go against a vegan lifestyle, as pointed out in the following video from The HighWire with Del Bigtree.
