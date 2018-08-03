Kathy Griffin brags about her border wall — after guests pass through TWO MORE layers of security!

Trump-hating “comedian” Kathy Griffin may oppose the president’s proposed border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but she doesn’t mind using one to block out her Trump-supporting neighbor.

Griffin recently hosted YouTuber Shane Dawson, his boyfriend Ryland Adams, mother Teresa Yaw and a gaggle of groupies at her $10.5 million California mansion, where she explained how her decision to pose with the president’s bloody, decapitated likeness laid the foundation for her personal border wall.

“I have a neighbor on this side and for some reason, ever since my Trump picture, he stand there and screams ‘Hey you f***ing d**e, you f***ing c**t,” Griffin told her guests.

“We kind of built, like a little … As Trump would say, we built a wall,” she said. “I’m not a Trump supporter, but we built a wall.”

Griffin didn’t identify her neighbor, but the Huffington Post reported in September 2017 that Jeffrey Mezger, CEO of KB Home, berated Griffin as a “bald d**e” and “c**t” after she repeatedly called in noise complaints to police about Mezger’s grandchildren playing in their back yard.

The dispute has since evolved to lawsuits and restraining orders.

Griffin drew scorn from across the political spectrum in May 2017 when she posed for a photoshoot hold up a Trump mask covered in fake blood, made to appear as a decapitated head. Public backlash to the stunt cost Griffin endorsements and a gig hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

She later begged for forgiveness and released a YouTube video about the fallout, in which she alleged she was under federal investigation for two months, added to the No Fly List, and repeatedly detained at airports throughout her “Laugh Your Head Off World Tour.”

And while Griffin isn’t shy about speaking out against the president’s efforts to keep Americans safe, Dawson’s tour makes it clear she takes her personal security very seriously.

Once inside her gated community, Griffin’s guests went through an additional security clearance before the 57-year-old comedian graced them with her presence. After an emotional welcome, Griffin dazzled her fans with her celebrity-signed guest book, cavernous kitchen, massive closets and personal elevator at the sprawling estate.

The group ogled Griffin’s numerous red wigs, and marveled at her gigantic wine cellar and 12-car garage.

The tour concluded with a heart-to-heart with Dawson about the “Trump thing” that collapsed her career, and the turmoil she inflicted on herself.

“That moment was very public,” she said. “The whole country turned on me, and mean left, right, and center. So I mean I had friends, people I had known for a long time, tweeting ‘Go away, you’re horrible, you’re disgusting.’”

Griffin told Dawson she ultimately decided to apologize after fellow host of The View and die-hard Trump hater Rosie O’Donnell likened the bloody head picture to ISIS terrorist imagery, the Daily Mail reports.

“I was an absolute wreck,” Griffin said.