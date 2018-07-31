Kathy Griffin Built A Wall To Block Her Pro-Trump Neighbor

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin revealed that she recently built a wall on the balcony of her $10 million mansion in order to shield herself from a Trump-supporting neighbor.

While showing off her mansion to Youtube star Shane Dawson, Griffin said, “I have a neighbor on this side and for some reason, ever since my Trump picture he stands there and just screams, ‘Hey you fucking dyke! You fucking cunt!’”

“Yeah. We kind of built a little… As Trump would say, ‘we built a wall,’ I’m not a Trump supporter, but we built a wall,” she explained.

Griffin didn’t identify the screaming neighbor, but she did talk about an ongoing feud with neighbor Jeffrey Mezger, CEO of KB Homes.

Mezger and Griffin have both filed restraining orders on each other in the past and in September 2017 Mezger was allegedly recorded calling Griffin a ‘bald dyke’ and a ‘cunt,’ which sounds exactly like the unidentified neighbor.

The feud supposedly began when Griffin filed a noise complaint on Mezger’s grandchildren and continues to this day, with the most recent update being a lawsuit filed by Mezger against Griffin and her boyfriend.

Mezger claims the couple illegally recorded video of him and his family from the backyard of Griffin’s home.