Kathy Griffin Deletes Tweet about Covington Teens 'throwing up the new nazi sign': Report

Image Credits: Rich Fury/Getty Images.

If it were basketball, comedian Kathy Griffin might have been charged with a technical foul.

On Tuesday, Griffin reportedly deleted a Twitter message that included a photo of teens playing basketball that she captioned, “Covington’s finest throwing up the new nazi sign,” a reference to the high school students seen in a viral video that showed the high schoolers with some Native Americans in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

But what Griffin apparently thought was a white-supremacist hand gesture may have instead been a common and harmless “OK” sign, according to reports. The “OK” is typically seen on basketball courts after a player hits a three-point shot, the New York Post reported.

