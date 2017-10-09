Kathy Griffin Makes Bizarre ‘Comeback’ Wearing Donald Trump Mask

Following months of keeping a low profile after her ‘Trump beheading’ controversy, comedian Kathy Griffin returned to stand-up – and immediately mocked Trump while wearing a mask in his likeness.

Appearing at the annual Aid for AIDS fundraiser Best In Drag Show in Los Angeles, Griffin emerged onto the stage holding up both middle fingers and wearing a Trump mask.

Making first public appearance, @kathygriffin takes stage at LA drag show wearing @realDonaldTrump mask, waving middle fingers in air. #BIDS pic.twitter.com/55QHdifqwP — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017

The appearance was her first notable stand-up gig since she sidelined herself in May after holding up a mock severed head of Trump in a tasteless sketch video.

A big F-you from Kathy Griffin. Comic returns to the stage wearing full Donald Trump head mask, middle fingers, then fist, in the air.🖕🏻🖕🏻✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/wp4UWworv0 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 9, 2017

The stunt resulted in massive backlash, including being terminated by CNN, and Griffin has apologized, saying she “crossed the line” and “went too far” for the stunt but has since insisted that she was the victim in the controversy, calling Trump a “bully” that “broke” her.

“It’s hurtful to me,” Griffin said. “There’s a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me and I’m just here to say that it’s wrong.”

She later asserted the outrage over the photoshoot was “B.S.”