Kathy Griffin Praises Colin Kaepernick: 'Proud of You' For Your Activism

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who’s started to push back against the controversy over her photo showing a fake bloodied head of President Trump, said Sunday she was “proud of” another outspoken figure: the ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“Your activism has come at a price but you haven’t backed down…not even once. Thank you for leading the way,” Griffin tweeted. Now an unsigned quarterback, Kaepernick regularly took a knee during the national anthem last season.

The then-49er said he was calling attention to police brutality and racial injustice.

