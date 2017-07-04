Kathy Griffin Reportedly Interviewed by Fed Agents For More Than Hour

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin has reportedly been interviewed by the U.S. Secret Service for more than an hour. The investigation is connected to a recent photograph which showed her holding the bloody head of Donald Trump.

News: Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour….investigation still not closed. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 3, 2017

Griffin’s attorney contends that the actress was just exercising her constitutional rights.

“She basically exercised her First Amendment rights to tell a joke,” Dmitry Gorin, a criminal defense attorney representing Griffin said. “When you look at everything in the media, all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways, you’ve never seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be subject to a criminal investigation.”

Read more