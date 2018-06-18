Kathy Griffin to 'Melanie' Trump: 'F**k You, Complicit Piece of S**t'

Foul-mouthed liberal comedian Kathy Griffin attacked Melania Trump on Twitter Sunday, calling FLOTUS a “complicit piece of s**t,” and saying, “F**k you.”

Fuck you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of shit. https://t.co/5NsoFgMuLr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 17, 2018

The outburst came as a response to Melania’s statement regarding the separation of illegal immigrant families.

The First Lady’s statement read, “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families & hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws but also a country that governs w/heart.”

Griffin purposely spelled Melania wrong to poke fun at a Tweet where Donald Trump accidentally wrote Melanie instead of Melania and also used the word feckless as a hat tip to Samantha Bee who called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t,” in May.

Yes, the same Kathy Griffin who infamously held a wax replica of Donald Trump’s bloody, decapitated head for a photo shoot is now lecturing Melania Trump on humanitarian issues.