Kathy Griffin Triggered By Tomi Lahren's Trump Derangement Syndrome Halloween Costume

Washed out liberal comedian Kathy Griffin lashed out at Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren on Twitter Wednesday.

Lahren posted a picture of her Halloween costume to Twitter, which mocked Griffin’s anti-Trump photoshoot last year where she posed with a bloody Trump head.

The Fox News host wrote, “Trump Derangement Syndrome. Happy Halloween 😘,” and tagged Griffin in the post.

Griffin shot back, sarcastically replying, “I thought images like this one incite violence! At least that’s what you and your colleagues at Fox News have told me for the past year and a half.”

“I’m busy on tour right now or I’d dress up as you: a dumb, racist, and talentless hack,” she concluded.

Not backing down, Lahren responded by calling Griffin a clown and wishing her a happy Halloween.