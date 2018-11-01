Kathy Griffin Triggered By Tomi Lahren's Trump Derangement Syndrome Halloween Costume

Washed out liberal comedian Kathy Griffin lashed out at Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren on Twitter Wednesday.

Lahren posted a picture of her Halloween costume to Twitter, which mocked Griffin’s anti-Trump photoshoot last year where she posed with a bloody Trump head.

The Fox News host wrote, “Trump Derangement Syndrome. Happy Halloween 😘,” and tagged Griffin in the post.

Griffin shot back, sarcastically replying, “I thought images like this one incite violence! At least that’s what you and your colleagues at Fox News have told me for the past year and a half.”

“I’m busy on tour right now or I’d dress up as you: a dumb, racist, and talentless hack,” she concluded.

Not backing down, Lahren responded by calling Griffin a clown and wishing her a happy Halloween.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Gavin McInnes Responds To Don Lemon Saying Whites Are The Biggest Terror Threat

Gavin McInnes Responds To Don Lemon Saying Whites Are The Biggest Terror Threat

U.S. News
Comments
Election Meddling: Google Algorithm Buries 'Blexit'

Election Meddling: Google Algorithm Buries ‘Blexit’

U.S. News
Comments

Video: CNN’s Lemon Doubles Down On ‘White Man Terror Threat’ Comment

U.S. News
comments

Target Removes ‘Black Panther’ Costume After Fake Outrage Campaign

U.S. News
comments

Confidence of Dems, MSM Heading Into Midterms Similar to 2016

U.S. News
comments

Comments