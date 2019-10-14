Kathy Griffin Triggered by Violent Trump Meme

Comedian Kathy Griffin is playing victim after her face appeared in a violent meme which shows President Trump massacring the fake news media.

On Sunday night, Griffin referenced her ill-conceived 2017 Trump decapitation stunt as she criticized the video meme which was allegedly played during a conservative event at the Trump National Doral Miami last week, claiming she was hung out to dry by all sides during her controversy.

“Im depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video,” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such.”

The meme, described as “horrific” by the Daily Mail, depicts a scene from the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, and shows a character with President Trump’s face go on a murderous rampage slaughtering a slew of pundits and mainstream media outlets.

Griffin’s face is featured on one of the characters who is killed during the altercation, but she’s notably murdered by a character representing CNN – NOT TRUMP.

She continued her rant on Monday.

“I get asked in interviews ‘what’s WAS(🤣) the hardest part of the photo scandal?’ Now this #TrumpVideo. I never broke the law, or violated the 1A. I’ll be watching to see if anyone has the balls this to advocate for me this time…publicly. Hello???”

Griffin was fired from CNN and claimed Trump “broke her” after a 2017 photoshoot in which she posed holding a bloody, decapitated head made to look like President Trump.

On Twitter, liberals attempted to claim Trump’s presidency should be ruined over the gruesome video – despite him having nothing to do with it – just as Griffin’s stunt sent her career off the rails, while Trump supporters argued the comparison was a false equivalence.

The White House released a statement Monday condemning the violent meme video.


