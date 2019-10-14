Kathy Griffin Triggered by Violent Trump Meme

Comedian Kathy Griffin is playing victim after her face appeared in a violent meme which shows President Trump massacring the fake news media.

On Sunday night, Griffin referenced her ill-conceived 2017 Trump decapitation stunt as she criticized the video meme which was allegedly played during a conservative event at the Trump National Doral Miami last week, claiming she was hung out to dry by all sides during her controversy.

Im depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video.The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such. https://t.co/uxikv4fAT0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 14, 2019

“Im depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video,” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such.”

The meme, described as “horrific” by the Daily Mail, depicts a scene from the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, and shows a character with President Trump’s face go on a murderous rampage slaughtering a slew of pundits and mainstream media outlets.

Griffin’s face is featured on one of the characters who is killed during the altercation, but she’s notably murdered by a character representing CNN – NOT TRUMP.

She continued her rant on Monday.

I get asked in interviews “what’s WAS(🤣) the hardest part of the photo scandal?” Now this #TrumpVideo. I never broke the law, or violated the 1A. I’ll be watching to see if anyone has the balls this to advocate for me this time…publicly. Hello??? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 14, 2019

“I get asked in interviews ‘what’s WAS(🤣) the hardest part of the photo scandal?’ Now this #TrumpVideo. I never broke the law, or violated the 1A. I’ll be watching to see if anyone has the balls this to advocate for me this time…publicly. Hello???”

Griffin was fired from CNN and claimed Trump “broke her” after a 2017 photoshoot in which she posed holding a bloody, decapitated head made to look like President Trump.

On Twitter, liberals attempted to claim Trump’s presidency should be ruined over the gruesome video – despite him having nothing to do with it – just as Griffin’s stunt sent her career off the rails, while Trump supporters argued the comparison was a false equivalence.

Obviously lacking any hint of self-consciousness @kathygriffin fumes about violent imagery toward the media and Hollywood in a recent Trump-as-superhero meme pic.twitter.com/Dh2VKROZvG — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 14, 2019

The #TrumpVideo Kingsman parody is abhorrent. I denounce it in the strongest possible terms. But President Donald Trump had nothing to do with it. Some dipstick made it. And none of us would have seen it if the media not tell us about it. Yet they had no issue with Kathy Griffin. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 14, 2019

We’ll apologize for a dumb meme video no one saw when the left apologizes for Kathy Griffin, Central Park plays depicting Trump’s assassination, Madonna threatening to blow up the WH, Eric Swalwell threatening to nuke gun owners, and Maxine Waters’ calls for violence. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 14, 2019

The issue was Kathy Griffin was an employee of CNN – a self declared straight new network. She has since promoted herself with that video. In order for your straw man whatabout example to work, Trump would have to be the person who made this video. He wasn’t. https://t.co/1NcDTShrUE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2019

The White House released a statement Monday condemning the violent meme video.

Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 14, 2019



