Katie Couric Decries Fake News, Still Faces $12 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Katie Couric, who still faces a $12 million defamation lawsuit stemming from a deceptive edit in a film she produced, decried the effect of fake news on America during an interview on Thursday.

Couric told the New York Daily News she believes fake news is “tearing [America] apart at the seams” while discussing her latest effort cohosting a music and politics event in New York City. “I remember I got sent a lot of stories from friends who were quite educated and were like, ‘Did you see this?'” Couric said. “And I would say, ‘Come on, you’re kidding, right? This is BS.'”

She did not mention the controversy surrounding a deceptive edit included in her 2016 film Under the Gun. During one scene in the movie Couric is shown asking a group of gun rights activists from the Virginia Citizens Defense League a question about background checks. The group is then shown sitting in silence for nine seconds with nobody offering a response to the question.

Read more